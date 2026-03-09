The Women’s Service League (WSL) of NCW will host one of the region's most popular annual fundraising events this weekend.

The WSL follows up with another event supporting young women, a free prom dress giveaway on March 22nd.

My Girlfriend's Closet (MGC) sells new and gently used women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, and accessories at a three-day event each March. The organization takes donations and collects the items all year long and puts on the event to raise money for local non-profit organizations that support women and children.

The 2026 My Girlfriend's Closet will operate March 13th - 15th in the North Avenue Plaza at 1219 N. Wenatchee, WA, the former location for Veteran’s Warehouse next to the Red Lion Hotel.

A special pre-sale shopping opportunity called “Inside the Closet” will be on Thursday evening, March 12, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The pre-sale gives shoppers the first opportunity to buy before MGC opens to the general public on Friday. Limited tickets for the pre-sale event are $40 and may be purchased on the Women's Service League website

MGC is sponsored by Premier One Properties.

Get our free mobile app

My Girlfriend's Closet is open to the public for shopping

Friday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, March 15, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Admission is free

During the final day of shopping on Sunday, women and teens from the nonprofit agencies and schools they support are invited to shop for free with a budget of $50, provided by WSL. Members will serve as personal shoppers to help them pick out outfits suitable for work, school, and other essentials to help meet immediate needs.

Sales at the 2025 MGC event topped $104,000. The proceeds helped WSL to support 28 local nonprofits with $83,000 in grants and also funded $10,000 in scholarships to women returning to college later in life.

2025 MGC Local Nonprofit Recipients:

Women's Resource Center of NCW

Serve Wenatchee

Upper Valley MEND

YMCA

Safe Families for Children

Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services

Chelan Valley Hope

Wenatchee Valley Community Roots

Leavenworth Community UMC

Small Miracles

Packing Friendship

Eastmont Kiwanis

Chelan Douglas Community Action Council

NCW Community Toy Drive

Entiat Arts Collective

Upper Valley Connection

Mountain View Women’s Health

Lilies of the Valley

Wellness Place

TEAMS Learning Center

THRIVE Chelan Valley

Cashmere Food Bank

Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation

Wenatchee Rescue Mission

Stage Kids

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

Students in need from Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.

WSL will host the 2026 Prom Dress Giveaway on Sunday, March 22nd, from 10am to 2pm at the same location for MGC. Over 1,000 dresses are available to choose from in various sizes and colors, all made available for free. The event is open to all high school girls in North Central Washington, with a student ID required.

The Women’s Service League of NCW was founded in 2008 as the Junior Service League of Wenatchee but rebranded to better reflect a vision of service throughout the North Central Washington region