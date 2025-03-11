NCW Libraries is rolling out citizenship kits to help folks prepare for the U.S. naturalization exam.

These kits, available in English and Spanish, include flashcards and study guides - both approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, the definitive authority on these matters.

Designed for self-paced, independent study, the kits are intended as a lifeline for those who can't make it to in-person citizenship classes. According to Claudia Bovee, head of Latino services,

The road to citizenship can be challenging. Unforeseen barriers often arise. At NCW Libraries, our goal is to help reduce these obstacles by providing clear, reliable information from trusted sources in a convenient, accessible format at no cost to our patrons.

This study by New American Economy is instructive. It reveals that foreign nationals are disproportionately likely to work odd hours. Many are probably unavailable to attend the early evening study group at Peshastin Library, held every Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Kits can be reserved online or in person. They must be picked up - and returned - at an NCW Libraries branch. The kits are somewhat bulky, so snail mail is out of the question, as are library drop boxes.

According to spokesperson Michelle McNiel, this initiative is in line with the libraries' broader objectives and complements existing citizenship programs. Says Bovee,

The work we do is driven by the needs of our community, and we are grateful that people trust us to support them. I am hopeful that these new citizenship kits will be a valuable resource on their journey to becoming new U.S. citizens.