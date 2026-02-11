City of Omak will have new library services after a dispute with the local public library.

Details of the 10-Year Agreement

NCW Libraries and the City announced via a joint press release that they have come to a 10-year agreement to bring library services to Omak.

“We are grateful to formalize a way for our staff to share stories with City Council about the incredible impact of the Omak library,” said NCW Libraries Executive Director Barbara Walters.

Reimagining Spaces Project to Resume

Under the terms of the agreement, library services and programs provided at the City of Omak Public Library will continue unchanged and without interruption under the management of NCW Libraries.

Both parties confirmed that work on the Reimagining Spaces Project at the Omak Public Library can resume and move forward as planned.

Supported by more than $1.5 million in grant funding and NCW Libraries capital funding, the entities say the project will enhance accessibility, modernize interior spaces, and create more welcoming, flexible areas designed to meet the evolving needs of the Omak community.

Role of the Local Library Board

In addition, the City of Omak reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an active Local Library Board, which will serve as a community liaison between the City, NCW Libraries, and Omak residents.

Final contract approvals are expected in the coming weeks.

This all follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024. The City of Omak terminated its agreement with the library in October 2025, leaving citizens wondering if they would have a library to use at all.