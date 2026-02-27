Omak Named Among Top 100 Places To Retire In The U.S.

A city in rural Eastern Washington has found its way onto a list of the best places to retire in the United States.

The study, entitled "Best 100 Cities for Retirees in 2026" was released by the New York-based financial media website Investopia earlier this year.

The list is divided into five regions and the state of Florida, and includes the city of Omak among eight others which are named as the best for retirees in the study's West region.

According to Investopia, the analysis looked at 565 cities across the U.S. and judged them based on criteria such as their cost of living, quality of health care and community, and climate - all of which rank high on the list of factors retirees consider when relocating.

Omak, which has a population of roughly 5,200, is the largest city in Okanogan County, which is the largest of Washington's 39 counties by geographical area but ranks 25th by population.

Based on the study's principle criteria, Omak placed among Investopia's top 100 retirement cities thanks to a variety of factors, including its quality healthcare and healthcare costs, which are 34.3% below the national average.

Omak also features median home prices that are significantly lower than the national average at around $249,000, and cheaper rents than the national standard at between $715-$828 per month.

In addition, groceries and utility costs in Omak run approximately 17% below the national average, and its crime rate is low, particularly for violent offenses.

The small town also features an attractive climate, with four distinct seasons but without overly-protracted stretches of extreme heat or cold, rain, or snow.

Four of the eight other locations which ranked among Investopia's best cities to retire in the study's West region are also located in Washington, including Pasco, Pomeroy, Spokane, and Vancouver.

The data used for the study was collected from several sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Economic Policy Institute, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.