Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Mirror Of Passing Car Near Omak

An Okanogan County man has injuries after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle near Okanogan early this morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 when 75-year-old Billy D. Allstot of Timberlane passed an uninvolved vehicle and struck 25-year-old Robert B. Mousseaux with the side mirror of his sedan.

Get our free mobile app

Mousseaux suffered unspecified injuries in the accident and was transported to Confluece Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Troopers did not indicate if Allstot was cited for striking Mousseaux but did say impairment was not a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.