At least five homes were destroyed by a wildfire that sparked in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

The Greenacres Fire was first reported at around 3:10 p.m. near the Omak Airport and rapidly spread in winds that were gusting as high as 50 mph.

The Greenacres Fire near Omak scorches the landscape in gusty winds. (photo credit: Okanogan Volunteer Fire Dept.)

The blaze quickly prompted Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices for dozens of homes on the north side of Omak, as well as the town of Riverside, and destroyed numerous outbuildings along with nearly a half-dozen residences during its swift march to the south.

State mobilization was activated within an hour of the fire's ignition, as crews from numerous agencies responded with both ground and air resources to battle the flames, including those from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Mt. Tolman Fire Center, and several fire districts from Okanogan, Douglas, and Chelan Counties.

Fire crews extinguish parts of the Greenacres Fire and assess damage to one of several utility poles impacted by the blaze. (photo credit: Okanogan Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Scores of utility poles were also damaged or destroyed in the fire, which caused power outages for over 3,000 people in the area.

Officials say the fire blackened as much as 683 acres before finally being brought under control late Monday night.

An Evacuation Center was set up at a local church and the Red Cross is now assisting those whose homes were lost in the blaze.

Fire retardant diffuses upon the landscape after being dropped from an air tanker during the Greenacres Fire near Omak. (photo credit: Okanogan Volunteer Fire Dept.)

A Type 3 Incident Management Team was scheduled to take command of firefighting operations on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined.