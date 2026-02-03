Endangered Missing Persons Alert Issued For Missing Omak Boy

The Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Persons alert for an at-risk boy who has been reported missing out of Okanogan County.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Omak Police Department for 12-year-old Nicky Balboni, who was last seen in the Omak area on Thursday, Jan.29.

Investigators say Balboni is especially vulnerable and his health and safety are at greater risk due to a mental or physical liability, or both - although neither agency specified any conditions Balboni might have.

Balboni is described as Caucasian, standing 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds with medium-short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Balboni or has any information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call 9-1-1 and ask to speak to law enforcement.