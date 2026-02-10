Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Missing Bridgeport Teen
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenager who's been missing since last week.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Erik Luna of Bridgeport was last seen in the Brewster/Bridgeport area by his family on Feb. 6.
In several posts that have surfaced in recent days on social media, Luna's mother claims her son had said he was planning to travel to Wenatchee on the night he was last seen.
Meanwhile, police have released no information regarding the circumstances surrounding Luna's disappearance.
Authorities describe Luna as being Hispanic, standing 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds with a medium build, medium-short dark hair, and dark eyes.
Anyone who thinks they've seen Luna or has any information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and reference missing persons case #26D00552.
