Odessa Man Jailed For Burglary Now Facing Additional Charges

A Lincoln County man who's been in jail for nearly month on burglary charges in Grant County is now facing additional charges.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Cody Carlsen was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on Jan. 20, and that its Crime Reduction Team has since connected him to additional burglaries.

Officials say Carlsen has been linked to a string of break-ins in the Coulee City, Moses Lake, and Soap Lake areas.

Investigators reported used evidence gathered during the servicing of several search warrants, cell phone data, GPS tracking, and video surveillance footage to match Carlsen to a number of crime scenes.

Carlsen continues to be lodged in the Grant County Jail, where is now facing new charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the vehicle in question was a pickup truck that Carlsen stole and later set on fire in the Upper Basin Homes community of Moses Lake.