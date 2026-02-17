U.S. Hwy 12 Reopens In Naches After Two-Month Closure

After being closed for over two months due to damages caused by a late autumn storm, U.S. Highway 12 (US-12) has fully reopened.

The vital artery that links Eastern and Western Washington was hit hard by the storm on Dec. 10 near the town of Naches in Yakima County, where flooding on the Naches River caused a 300-foot section of the roadway to crumble and fall away.

Drivers on US-12 have been forced to use a detour since then while Kennewick-based contractor Apollo Inc. performed the necessary repairs to get the road reopened.

Although the highway is fully open once again to all vehicle traffic, there will be intermittent single lane closures happening this week through the area which had been closed, which will allow crews to install guard railing and add striping to the new road surface.

Portions of the Yakima Greenway Trail will also remain closed in the days ahead while crews install new fencing.