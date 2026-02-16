Downed Lines Cause Nearly 600 Grant PUD Customers To Lose Power In Moses Lake

The lights are back on this morning in parts of Moses Lake following a power outage on Saturday morning.

The Grant PUD says it happened at around 10 a.m. when an estimated 575 customers in the Cascade Valley area lost their electrical service.

PUD officials say the outage was caused by several downed utility lines in the vicinity of Dick Road Northeast, where smoke and flames were also reported.

About 400 of the affected residents had their power restored by 11:45 a.m., while the remaining customers who were impacted had their service back by around 2:30 p.m.

Several local fire districts responded to the blaze caused by the downed lines and no structures were damaged and no injuries reported.

The PUD has not said what might have caused the lines to go down but are reminding anyone who encounters a downed utility line to stay far away from it and call to report it immediately.