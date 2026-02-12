Ellensburg Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On Two Police Officers While Resisting Arrest

A Kittitas County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted two officers by spitting on them last weekend.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says it happened after officers with the Ellensburg Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a motel in the 1000 block of West University Way at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Get our free mobile app

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reportedly discovered two men who live at the motel had gotten into a physical altercation and that a window had been shattered at some point during the scuffle.

Police established enough probable cause to arrest one of the men, 32-year-old Trey Davila, whom they also say appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time and had several outstanding warrants.

Investigators say as two officers were attempting to restrain Davila and place him in handcuffs, he resisted and began spitting on both of them.

Davila was eventually subdued and transported to the Kittitas County Jail, where he was booked for third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

At his initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Monday, Judge Chris Herion noted Davila's lengthy criminal history and established his bail at $21,000.