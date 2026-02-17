Police Seek Tips On Possible Attempted Child Abduction In Cle Elum

Authorities in Kittitas County are seeking the public's assistance regarding an instance of possible child abduction that occurred last weekend.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says deputies received reports about a juvenile female who was allegedly approached by two men driving a dark-colored SUV on Lower Peoh Point Road in the Cle Elum area on Saturday morning.

Investigators have not offered any details about what the men may have done or said to the child and say they have yet to develop a specific profile of either suspect.

Meanwhile, detectives say there has been no reports of any similar activity in the area but they are following up on any and all leads related to the report that was made.

Police are asking anyone who might have information regarding the incident or any other potential clues, such as surveillance footage, dash camera video or in-person observations to contact the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-925-8534 and ask for Deputy Logan Nicholson.

