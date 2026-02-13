Ellensburg Hotel Employee Jailed For Alleged Credit Card Theft

An employee at an Ellensburg hotel was arrested earlier this week after police say she stole a patron's credit card information to make a series of fraudulent purchases.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says 24-year-old Alexyss Lynn King was arrested at the hotel in the 1700 block of South Canyon Road on Sunday, Feb. 8, after a woman who'd stayed there reported suspicious activity on her credit card account.

Investigators linked the activity in question to King, whom they say used the woman's credit card information to make food and entertainment-related purchases totaling $72.51.

Police say King is also under suspicion for committing the same offense with another hotel guest's credit card, which was fraudulently charged over $300 in online purchases from Walmart.

During questioning after her arrest, detectives say King initially denied having any knowledge of the alleged thefts, but later admitted to the crimes, adding that she was experiencing financial difficulties and resorted to the illegal acts to purchase groceries and basic sundries.

King was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on two counts of second-degree theft but was later released without bail.