Four Kittitas Co. School Districts Showing Mixed Results For Various Levy Proposals

Voters in two Kittitas County school districts are passing a handful of measures to retain or increase funding, while another is split, and a fourth is saying "no" to such proposals.

The Ellensburg School District's Proposition 1 to replace a levy which funds educational programs and operations is passing as of Tuesday night's Special Election with 54.38% of the vote (2,668 votes for/2,238 votes against).

The levy would increase property taxes to fund the levy.

In the nearby Thorp School District, voters are passing a pair of measures - Proposition 1 (Prop 1) and Proposition 2 (Prop 2).

Prop 1 would replace the district's expiring levy by continuing to draw property taxes from residents within its boundaries.

It was passing by a margin of 56.5% (200 votes) to 43.5% (154 votes) as of Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Prop 2 - which seeks to replace the district's expiring capital levy linked to upgrades for instructional technology, was also passing as of Tuesday night by a margin of 59.71% (206 votes) to 40.29% (139 votes).

To the west in the Easton School District, voters are spilt on a pair of funding proposals.

Proposition 1 to replace an expiring tax levy for educational programs and operations was passing as of Tuesday night with 52.36% (122 votes) saying "yes" and 47.64% (111 votes) saying "no."

Meanwhile, Proposition 2 - a capital improvements levy that would replace the Easton School's aging gymnasium floor and make other upgrades, was failing as of Tuesday night with 55.17% (128) of voters opposed to 44.83% (104 votes) in favor.

And across the county in the Kittitas School District, voters there are rejecting a pair of funding proposals, including a programs and operations renewal levy (also called Proposition 1) by a vote of 52.11% (407 votes) to 47.89% (374 votes).

Voters in the Kittitas School District are also narrowly opposing a second funding levy for instructional technology improvements, with 390 voting "no" (50.3%) to 385 (49.68%) saying "yes."

The next round of vote tabulations are scheduled for later this week.