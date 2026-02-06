End of an Era: Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office Bids Farewell to its Last Dodge Charger

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to the last of its Mopar-made patrol vehicles.

In a Friday news release on social media, Sheriff's officials said the agency's last remaining Dodge Charger - a 2012 year model known to them as "Shop #7044," is being put out of service after 14 years and over 119,000 miles on the road.

The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle spent much of its time in service patrolling the confines of Grant County, with the latter half being dedicated to reserve officers on patrol.

The agency says it typically ends a vehicle's time in service once it reaches 120,000 miles, and they felt Shop #7044 was close enough to make that happen now, adding that it took longer for it to reach their milestone for retirement due to its use as a reserve patrol vehicle for many years.

Sheriff's officials also noted that the vehicle's gray color was a bit unusual, since 2012 was the only year Dodge offered its Charger make in this color. All previous and subsequent Chargers which had been in the agency's fleet were all white in color as a result.

Once all of the vehicle's special policing equipment has been uninstalled, it will be moved into surplus and then get auctioned off to the general public, along with many other retired vehicles and equipment from local, state, and federal government agencies.

The Sheriff's Office says the surplusing of its equipment is handled by a different agency, however, so they aren't sure when Shop #7044 will be placed on the auction block.