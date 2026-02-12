East Wenatchee Police Briefly On High Alert After Daycare Reports Missing Child

Police in Douglas County briefly went on a high state of alert late Wednesday morning after a young child was reported missing from a daycare.

It unfolded during the eleven o'clock hour when the facility - located on 3rd Street Southeast in East Wenatchee, called police to report that one of the children in its care was unaccounted for and presumed to be off the premises.

Officers immediately scrambled to launch an extensive search for the missing boy, but after about a half-an-hour, it was learned that he was safely in the care of his mother, who hadn't taken him to the daycare that morning.

The erroneous report was later chalked up to a mistake by the daycare's staff, who had apparently added the child to their daily headcount without realizing he was not present.