Forest Service Opening Seasonal Summer Job Opportunities

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is hiring approximately 50 seasonal summer Forestry Technicians to support the forest recreation and timber programs.

"We are really excited to be hiring people to work across the national forest this summer," says Forest spokesperson, Robin DeMario. "These positions are in addition to seasonal hiring for fire related jobs which are already underway."

The jobs being offered which support recreation consist primarily of working outdoors with some office duties, while those involving the operation and maintenance of campgrounds and day-use sites include maintaining trails and supporting backcountry areas, working in and caring for eight wilderness areas, and interacting with visitors and locals.

DeMario says the seasonal jobs involving timber include a different set of detail.

"Jobs supporting timber typically include working on a small crew, usually 1–3 members, with occasional travel to other districts. You will be hiking in steep terrain in all weather conditions. These jobs involve flagging timber sale unit boundaries, GPS mapping and data collection, identifying tree species and marking trees, measuring tree diameters and height, and learning timber cruising basics."

Anyone interested in seasonal employment with the Forest Service can check the job postings at the USAJOBS.gov website. All applicants must apply through this site.

Application periods, qualifications, and start dates vary by position and will be open as early as February 20th and end March 3rd.