Town Nissan In East Wenatchee To Permanently Close In March

A major arm of the Wenatchee Valley's biggest auto dealership will soon be closing.

In a statement issued by the Town Auto Group on Wednesday, General Manager Tony Lisson said that Town Nissan will be permanently shuttering on March 13.

Although no details about why the dealership is closing were shared, Lisson did state that the "decision was not made lightly," and went on to say, "We were recently presented with an opportunity that required us to evaluate the future use of our property. After careful consideration, we decided to move forward with a transition that supports long-term stability and continued service in the (Wenatchee) valley. This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible planning and the overall well being of the area we serve."

Statement and FAQ sheet issued by Town Nissan in East Wenatchee on Wednesday, Feb. 11. photo credit: Facebook

Lisson's message also included information for Nissan owners who purchased their vehicles from the Town Auto Group regarding warranty and maintenance coverage and other important details.

Town Auto is advising anyone who drives a vehicle that was purchased from Town Nissan who has questions about anything related to the impending closure to contact them before March 13 for assistance.

The Town Auto Group has long been comprised of three separate dealerships in the Wenatchee Valley, including Town Nissan and Town Toyota - which share a large footprint on 3rd Street Northeast in East Wenatchee, and Town Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram on North Miller Street in neighboring Wenatchee.