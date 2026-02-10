Super Bowl-Winning QB Sam Darnold To Appear At New Seattle Chicken Restaurant

Only two days after he was slinging passes - including one for a touchdown to teammate A.J. Barner, in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in Northern California, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will be slinging a few chicken fingers in the Emerald City.

The Seahawks signal caller has been scheduled to work a special "shift" at the new Raising Cane's restaurant at 4345 University Way Northeast in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

Darnold will be at the location - the first for the restaurant in Washington State, from 3 to 4:15 p.m., giving fans a chance to see him in action serving a few of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain's famous fingers while also offering a sneak preview of the new restaurant, which is slated to open on Feb. 17.

A few lucky fans will be selected to be served by Darnold, who will also be participating in a press conference at the event.

Everyone from the community is invited to attend and being reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, arrive as early as possible, and consider taking transit, cab service, rideshare, or Uber to the engagement due to limited parking.

Raising Cane's is reportedly planning to open over 100 new locations across the United States this year, including its new Seattle restaurant.