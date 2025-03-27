Omak Man Sentenced for Beating His Intimate Partner

An Omak man faces five years in prison for assaulting his partner.

According to United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington, court documents show 37-year-old Louis Zacherle used an ax to smash kitchen cabinents during a fight. Zacherle then hit his intimate partner in the face, knocking her down.

While wearing boots, Zacherle kicked his partner several times as she laid on the ground.

This happened on the evening of December 7, 2023 at a home on the Colville Indian Reservation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rich Barker said Domestic Violence is one of the root causes underlying the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis impacting Native American Communities.

"Through DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women, our office has a dedicated Special Assistant United States Attorney, Michael Vander Giessen, who handles many of the domestic violence cases that arise on Tribal land in Eastern Washington. With SAUSA Vander Giessen in this role – and as a result of our close partnerships with the Kalispel, Spokane, and Colville Tribes – the U.S. Attorney’s Office is able to seek justice in more of these cases, ensuring domestic violence victims are heard before it is too late," Barker said.

The five years in prison stem from a jury trial where Zacherle faced charges of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner in Indian Country.