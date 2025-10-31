A Wenatchee man received seven years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Chelan County Judge Sentences Ebe to 90 Months

According to Chelan County, Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt sentenced 42-year-old Brandon Ebe (aka Brandon McKee) to 90 months in prison after he pled guilty to 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Ebe pled guilty as charged with an open sentencing recommendation.

“We asked for 102 months – the higher end of the sentencing range – because of the large volume of CSAM that local law enforcement found and the especially egregious nature of the material,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Micaela Meadows of the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Praises Tip That Sparked Investigation

After his release, Ebe must register as a sex offender and pay restitution of $10,000.

A live-in partner who discovered CSAM on Ebe's computer reported him to law enforcement. Investigators arrested Ebe in February 2023, and he has been held in Chelan County Regional Justice Center ever since. Ebe will get credit for time served.

“In my experience, the reporting party did something many people never do,” Meadows said. “She recognized immediately that CSAM is not a victimless crime, and because of this, Mr. Ebe is being held accountable today for his actions.”

Parents Warned About Posting Kids’ Photos Online

Meadows cautions parents about uploading photos of children on social media and the internet.

“Uploading a photo of your child’s first day of school gives a world of perpetrators access to that image to share or use as they please,” she warned. “Safe images are no longer safe in the age of social media and AI.”

Resources for Victims of Online Exploitation

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children has a tool to assist in removing and reducing the online footprint of photos taken of children who had nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit videos and photos produced of them. It can be found at takeitdown.ncmec.org.