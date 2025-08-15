A Cashmere man who pled guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver and ramming a police vehicle during a traffic stop in Wenatchee received five years in prison Wednesday.

How the Arrest Happened

The Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested 31-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco in October 2024. He pled guilty to unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, attempting to elude, and third-degree assault.

While police attempted to arrest him, Verduzco-Mendoza fled a short distance from South Wenatchee Avenue to the corner of Benton and Mission Streets before the East Cascade SWAT Team stopped him.

Drugs Found in the Vehicle

Detectives say they found fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and illegal prescription pills in his vehicle.

Judge Travis Brandt handed down the sentence of five years and a day plus a year of probation.