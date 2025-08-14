A Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter in training faces felony harassment and misdemeanor assault charges.

Police: Threats Made During Mental Health Crisis

Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld said the 39-year-old firefighter allegedly made threats to a supervisor during a mental health crisis and assaulted other firefighters when they came to his home to intervene.

Colleagues Confronted Suspect at Home

He reportedly performed poorly in training. After a colleague offered him support July 31, he allegedly drove to that firefighter's home the same night, texted threats to him, and sent a picture of a noose.

Guns Seized Under Washington Red Flag Law

Other firefighters went to the suspect's home to intervene the same evening, where he reportedly fought with them in the driveway. Firefighters restrained the man while waiting for police to arrive. Reinfeld said they seized 24 firearms under an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which is allowed under Washington's "Red Flag" law.

The man went out of state, where he went into mental health treatment for a week, then police arrested and booked him into Chelan County jail Aug. 7. He posted a $25,000 bond and has been released. Court records show he is undergoing inpatient treatment out of state.

Chelan County prosecutors filed two charges of felony harassment and one count of fourth-degree assault Tuesday. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20.