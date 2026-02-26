Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) crews responded to two separate structure fires Thursday afternoon.

Burn Pile Fire Spreads on Grant Road

WVFD Fire Chief Brian Brett said crews responded just after 1 p.m. to the 2800 block of Grant Road for a burn pile fire that appeared to spread to the sides of a chicken coop. The flames also managed to blacken a nearby metal shed.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly. Brett said the burn pile still had active embers, and the wind apparently ignited the rest of the debris, which spread. It is unclear if any chickens were in the coop at the time of the fire.

Mobile Home Fire on Maple Street

At 1:22 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Maple Street for a structure fire. Crews arrived to find the underspace of a mobile home on fire.

Occupant and Dog Escape Without Injury

Crews learned that one occupant went back inside to rescue a dog. Neither the occupant nor the dog had any injuries.

Firefighters limited damage to the underside of the mobile home, though the inside of the home suffered smoke damage.

Cause of Second Fire Under Investigation

The official cause of the second fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshall.

These fires come on the heels of a three-fire weekend for the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, with one happening in Wenatchee on Miller Street, and two others happening in Sunnyslope.