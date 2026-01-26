A fifth wheel trailer is a total loss after a fire in south Wenatchee late Saturday night.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett told NewsRadio 560 KPQ crews responded around 11:45 p.m. to the area of Snohomish Street and Crescent Street after receiving a report of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fifth wheel trailer fully involved, attached to a pickup truck.

While the blaze threatened multiple nearby structures, crews contained the fire to the trailer. The pickup truck sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Brett said the trailer was padlocked shut and no one was living inside at the time. An initial investigation suggests the fire may have started underneath the sink, though the official cause has not yet been determined.