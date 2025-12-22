Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at the Castlerock Apartments.

What Caused the Fire

READ MORE: WSDOT Begins Emergency Repairs on U.S. 2

Fire Chief Brian Brett said it happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday. While en route, units received information that water had leaked through the ceiling from the second floor into the first floor in one of the apartment buildings.

How the Fire Was Extinguished

Crews did not find a visible fire, but they did find a bathroom ceiling fan in a unit had failed, caught fire, and dropped flaming material onto the toilet lid and bathroom floor.

The fire burned through the toilet water supply line, which coincidentally extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the unit.

Brett said this is a rare occurrence, but he did have other fire safety tips. He said the fire department often sees more fires in the colder months.

Fire Officials Share Winter Safety Tips

First, people are using their in-home fireplaces more often.

Get our free mobile app

"Have that chimney inspected annually," Brett said. "Chimney fires pick up in the winter, space heater fires pick up, fires pick up in RVs, again, it's colder, so people are using the heaters more, which increases the probability of fire."

Brett also advised against using extension cords and overloading power strips. He also said fires can happen if extension cords are underneath carpet, rugs, or pinched between doors.

Real Christmas trees should be properly hydrated, and the lights should never be left on overnight.

How to Protect Your Family During a Fire

Sometimes, fires happen even after taking proper precautions. Brett said there are steps you can take to keep your family safe in the event of a fire.

"Keeping doors closed to rooms is the best defense," Brett said. "A closed door when you're sleeping, in addition to a smoke alarm, is the greatest fire safety features you can possibly have."

Washington State Fire Marshal Chad Cross said to use candles safely, store matches and lighters out of reach of children, and be cautious when drinking and cooking.