A fire in the Palisades area destroyed a manufactured home early Sunday morning.

Fire Response and Conditions

Deputy Chief Kurt Blanchard said it happened around 5 a.m. when one of the occupants started a fire in a wood stove in the garage. The flames escaped from the stove to a nearby stack of wood and to the area.

Occupants Safe, Animals Perished

When crews arrived, the garage was fully involved, with flames spreading to the home. Due to advanced fire conditions, firefighters were unable to enter the structure.

Blanchard said two adults and one child occupied the home and evacuated safely. Of the four cats and two dogs, only two of the cats survived.

He encouraged residents to check HVAC systems, avoid storing items near wall heaters, and ensure smoke detectors are working properly.