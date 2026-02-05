A man fell from the Majestic Apartments while working on the building Thursday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded at 2:11 p.m. to a report of a fall. Upon arrival, crews closed Mission Street between Kittitas and Yakima streets.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Wenatchee Valley Fire Department loading...

Chief Brian Brett told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the worker fell from the 6th floor to the 4th floor. Crews utilized a ladder truck to crane him from the 4th floor to ground level.

The worker was transported to Confluence Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Mission Street was closed until approximately 3 p.m.