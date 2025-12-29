After more than 30 years of service at the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Chief Brian Brett looks ahead to retirement.

Chief Brett Reflects on Career and Service

Brett said the Fire Department is in the process of a nationwide search for its next fire chief.

"We have great local talent as well that will be extremely competitive," Brett said. "We're at a really good point, and I'm very excited about the future of the fire service in this valley. Within the next five years, it's going to get even better."

Brett said part of that growth will include a built out staffing model, with support positions and stations in a good spot going into the future.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz talks with CCFD1 Chief Brian Brett following July's Red Apple Fire north of Wenatchee

"The community is really near having the life-safety, property conservation, and insurance model that suits the entire area within the jurisdiction," Brett said. "I will miss being a part of it; however, leadership has finite utility, especially in this type of profession. And the best thing to do is to let new energy come in and re-establish this and continue the trajectory."

Brett said that, as a certified public accountant with Cordell, Neher & Company, he also handled the Fire Department's accounting. However, that work will now transition into a different administrative role.

"That's coincidental that I happen to be a CPA and could do the finance officer position," Brett said. "Very uncommon to run a fire department this size without a finance officer; that job will be announced next month."

Wenatchee Fire Department Mergers and Growth

Brett became the fire chief in 2018 of Chelan County Fire District #1, at a time when the Wenatchee Valley faced a major transition in its firefighting landscape.

In 2015, the City of Wenatchee merged with Chelan County Fire District #1. After Chelan County Fire District #1 merged with the city. In 2022, Douglas County Fire District #2 and Chelan County Fire District #1 merged to create Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

Jason Taylor

Brett said it wasn't easy to oversee that merger, but it made the most sense.

Career Timeline and Notable Milestones

"Whenever you merge cultures, it's hard. It would be like merging the Wenatchee Wildcats and the Eastmont Panthers. It's challenging, but once you form the team, it works out great, and that's exactly what has happened here," Brett said. "It's all materialized perfectly, everyone is thrilled."

In 1992, Brett began working for Chelan County Fire District #1 at the fire station in Sunnyslope at 5th and Western. He worked there for three years as a resident firefighter and seasonal wildland firefighter. He transitioned to the City of Ellensburg and worked on an advanced life support ambulance for two years before coming back to the Wenatchee Fire Department for 17 years.

In 2014, Douglas County Fire District #2 hired Brett to become the assistant fire chief before he returned to Chelan County Fire District #1 asked him to become the fire chief before the merger in 2022.

"It's been wonderful," Brett said. "I had a hard time holding down a job, I guess you could say."

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department commissioners expect the new hire to start by June 1.