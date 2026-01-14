RiverCom 911 is putting a sales tax measure on the February ballot.

Why RiverCom Says Funding Is Needed

The region's emergency services dispatch center said the proposed 0.1% sales tax is to address growing challenges facing emergency communications across Chelan and Douglas counties.

Executive Director Doug Jones said both the Chelan County Board of Commissioners and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently passed resolutions in support of the measure.

"Every 911 call is a moment when someone needs help immediately," Jones said. "This proposal is about ensuring our systems, staffing, and facilities are equipped to meet today's demands and tomorrow's crises."

What the Proposed Sales Tax Would Fund

Jones said the proposed sales tax would provide a stable, locally controlled funding source to help modernize 911 technology, improve system reliability, strengthen cybersecurity, and address coverage gaps.

The tax will be applied to purchases, so visitors and tourists would contribute to funding the emergency communications system.

Support From County Leaders and First Responders

Fire Chief Brian Brett said there are dead zones in canyons, high passes, and recreation areas where cell phone and radio signals can drop with no warning.

"Funding the RiverCom infrastructure is critically important for all first responder agencies for the entire jurisdiction," Brett said. "We're significantly behind in infrastructure to meet the needs of the fire service specifically."

RiverCom is holding two public Q&A sessions to inform the public about the proposed tax: The first at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, and the second at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at the Douglas County Transportation & Land Services Building.