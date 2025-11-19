Traffic came to a standstill along Fifth Street in Wenatchee Tuesday afternoon while firefighters battled a fire in a single-family home.

How the Fire Started and Spread

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett said crews responded just before 2 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Woodward Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the first floor and the basement.

Brett said fire crews did not locate anyone inside the home, but two people living in a secondary unit, which did not catch fire, got out safely.

Firefighters did not locate the pets residing in the home, and Brett said it is possible they escaped.

Impact on Traffic and Nearby Residents

Fire crews gained control of the fire around 3 p.m., which allowed fire engines to clear the crossing at Fifth Street and Woodward Avenue, thereby resuming traffic. Firefighters wrapped up the scene by approximately 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.