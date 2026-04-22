With Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) Chief Brian Brett retiring in December after more than 30 years in the department, the Fire Department is ready to choose a new fire chief next week.

How the Selection Process Will Work

READ MORE: Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief to Retire

Fire commissioners representing Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Chelan County Fire District 1, and Douglas County Fire District 2 will interview three candidates Monday at the Residence Inn Wenatchee. A final decision is expected at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Who Is Being Considered for WVFD Fire Chief?

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The candidates are Deputy Chief Andy Davidson, former Chief of Clark County Fire District #6 Kristan Maurer, and former Deputy Chief of the Idaho Falls Fire Department Jon Perry.

What the Leadership Change Means for the Valley

Brett told NewsRadio 560 KPQ in a December interview that he is very happy with the direction of the department right now and hopes to hire someone who understands the valley's complex fire landscape.

"The best thing to do is let new energy come in and re-establish this and continue the trajectory," Brett said. "We're at a really good point, and I'm very excited about the future of the fire service in this valley."

Brian Brett’s Legacy in Regional Fire Service

Brett started as fire chief in 2018 of Chelan County Fire District #1 and oversaw the consolidation of multiple districts into the current regional department. He also handled WVFD's accounting, a responsibility that will transfer into a different administrative role.

Commissioners expect the new hire to start onboarding by June 1.