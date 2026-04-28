The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) has a new chief leading the department.

READ MORE: Three Candidates Vye For Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners named Jon Perry to the position on Tuesday.

Who Is Jon Perry?

He recently retired as Assistant Chief of the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Perry is a native of the Wenatchee Valley and an Eastmont High School alumnus. Fire Chief Brian Brett, who will be retiring Nov. 20, said Perry's familiarity with the area will be a big help.

Why Commissioners Selected Perry

"Jon has a very congenial personality and years of experience in the fire service," Brett said. "He's going to take the department, elevate the executive level to where the department needs to be; in fact, all three candidates would have been able to do that. The commissioners felt Jon would be the appropriate fit at this point."

The other finalists were WVFD Deputy Chief Andy Davidson and Kristan Maurer from Clark County Fire District 6.

What Happens During the Transition

Perry will start on June 1. Brett will assist Perry with administrative duties such as finance and human resources until the department can onboard new administrative professionals for those roles.