A Link Transit bus caught fire Thursday afternoon at the East Wenatchee Park and Ride.

Firefighters Respond to East Wenatchee Bus Fire

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Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Rock Island Road.

Crews Prevented Flames From Spreading

Firefighters reportedly prevented the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, but the bus sustained significant damage.

No Passengers or Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported, and the driver was reportedly outside the bus on break when the fire started. No passengers were on board.

Electric Bus Was Not Charging During Fire

The bus was one of Link Transit's electric vehicles and was not plugged in or charging at the time of the fire.