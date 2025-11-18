A Bridgeport woman is in jail for allegedly stabbing a grocery store worker Saturday morning.

How the Stabbing Incident Unfolded

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Monica Mercado confronted the worker at the front counter. The altercation escalated, and Mercado reportedly stabbed the employee multiple times in the face.

SWAT Search and Initial Response

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Fairview Avenue to arrest Mercado, because deputies believed she was in the building. East Cascade SWAT arrived but did not locate her.

How Deputies Located the Suspect

Just after noon on Tuesday, Mercado turned herself in to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office substation in Bridgeport. Deputies took her into custody without incident and took her to Chelan County Regional Jail.

Victim’s Condition and Background

Investigators say Mercado knew the victim, and they were involved in a verbal altercation in recent days. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

Charges the Suspect Now Faces

Mercado faces charges of Assault and Malicious Mischief.