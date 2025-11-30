Douglas County deputies responded to a violent home-invasion disturbance early Saturday morning in East Wenatchee.

Investigators say three men knocked on the door of a home a little after 1:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of 11th Street Southeast. After being told to leave, they forced their way into a home and started an altercation with a male resident inside. During the assault, an elderly female resident was pushed to the ground.

Assailants reportedly displayed a gun during the altercation, but it was not fired.

After police arrived, the female victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle, which Wenatchee police later spotted in the 800 block of Highland Drive.

All three suspects ran from the vehicle, but officers located and arrested one of them — 20-year-old Christian Adame-Ibarra of Wenatchee. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Law enforcement agencies are still searching for the two remaining suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.