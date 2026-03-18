Grand Coulee Man Jailed After Burglary Near Almira

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a property in neighboring Lincoln County on Monday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to the property on Old Coulee Road just north of Almira after its owner called to report a suspicious person he observed near a shop building.

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When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined a burglary had occurred and quickly identified a suspect in 45-year-old Leonard Etherington of Grand Coulee.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Etherington's residence and recovered several items the property owner had reported as stolen.

Etherington was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for second-degree burglary.