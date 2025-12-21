Washington State Department of Transportation began emergency work on US Highway 2 to repair the highway from several washouts and mudslides.

Where Repairs Are Underway

The Leavenworth Echo reports that WSDOT contracted Hurst Construction to perform roadway stabilization, debris removal, and drainage repair on a 12-mile stretch of the road over the summit of Stevens Pass. Hurst began repairs on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Crews also started emergency repair work for multiple sections of Tumwater Canyon and east of Skykomish.

Timeline of Closures and Reopenings

WSDOT closed the highway between Index and Coles Corner on Dec. 10 due to multiple areas of storm damage. The next day, the closure was extended to include Tumwater Canyon. Crews cleared the west side of US-2 to Skykomish on Dec. 12, but the route from Skykomish to Leavenworth remains closed.

What Areas Face Long-Term Closures

WSDOT has many areas to address severe damage from storms across western and central Washington. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said WSDOT reopened more than 60 roads across the state as of Tuesday, Dec. 16, but there were still closures on 13 highways and seven road restrictions.

Sections of the highway could open soon, while areas that are significantly damaged, such as Tumwater Canyon, face extended closures.

How to Find Alternate Routes and Updates

There is no official estimated time to reopen. Alternate routes and live updates can be viewed on WSDOT real-time travel map.