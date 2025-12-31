U.S. Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass is scheduled to fully reopen by Sunday, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday.

The major east–west route was severely damaged by heavy rain and flooding earlier this month, forcing closures on both sides of the pass beginning December 10.

The west-side reopening, from milepost 50 to milepost 64, will restore access to Stevens Pass Ski Resort from the Puget Sound region — welcome news for season pass holders and businesses that rely on winter traffic. Governor Ferguson said all lanes will reopen with no restrictions on the west side.

Despite the progress, officials say Highway 2 is still not recommended as a route across the Cascade Mountains. On the east side, pilot cars are guiding traffic along a single-lane, seven-mile stretch between Stevens Pass and Coles Corner, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About 15 miles of the highway through Tumwater Canyon between Coles Corner and Leavenworth remain closed, with a detour in place along Chumstick Highway. State officials warn the detour is narrow and winding, and expect it to remain in place until at least March. Drivers crossing the Cascades are urged to use Interstate 90 or U.S. 12 instead.