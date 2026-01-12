An out-of-state man is dead following a snowboarding accident at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.

Authorities say it occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 27-year-old Marco Antonio Perez Canals of Norristown, Pa. was snowboarding at the Skyline area of the resort and crashed head-first into a snow-covered creek.

Fellow recreationists at the resort reportedly found Perez Canals unconscious and unresponsive and called for help.

A deputy with the King County Sheriff's Office who had been about 16 miles away, in the vicinity of Skykomish when the call went out, was the first to arrive at the scene and reportedly found members of the ski patrol team at Stevens performing CPR on Perez Canals.

Despite their efforts, Perez Canals succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say Perez Canals died from suffocation and there is no reason to suspect that his death was anything but accidental.

Stevens Pass vice president and general manager, Ellen Galbraith, said in a statement regarding Perez Canals death, “Stevens Pass, Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.”

Perez Canal's family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the expenses associated with returning his body to Pennsylvania.