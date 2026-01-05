Winter Storm Warning Issued As Stevens Pass Braces For Up To 4 Feet Of Snow

After being ravaged by a strong late-autumn storm that brought flooding, mudslides, and heavy damage to roads, homes, and other infrastructure in Central Washington last month, several of the same areas are now bracing for the impacts of a major winter storm.

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the Central Cascade Mountains and surrounding vicinities, including Stevens Pass and the towns of Stehekin and Holden Village.

Meteorologist Rachael Fewks tells KPQ News that snowfall amounts during the Warning could be quite significant.

"That area is looking at up to four feet of snow. Between two and four feet of snow is expected for Stevens (Pass), and those two small towns along the northern shores of Lake Chelan."

Fewks adds that snowfall rates during the storm's peak could also be prolific.

"Snowfall rates will be approaching one inch per hour on Tuesday afternoon and evening."

The Warning is currently scheduled to be in effect from 4 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 6) until 4 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 8).

Late evening and overnight snow levels during the Warning are forecast to be around 1,800 feet, with daytime snow levels rising to roughly 2,900 feet.

Travel is expected to be very difficult during the storm, with heavy, blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions creating minimal visibility and the potential for impassable roadways, including on U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, where crews are still working to repair damages caused by last month's storm.

Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack with the Washington State Department of Transportation says snow removal crews will be responding in accordance with standard protocols based on weather and road conditions. She adds, however, that the continuing presence of pilot cars on the west side of the summit between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily does add an extra variable to the equations for driver safety, and the pass could close if conditions become severe enough to warrant such action.

The heavy snow could also present a hindrance to the communities of Stehekin and Holden Village, where clean up and restoration efforts continue in the wake of mid-December's damaging storm.

Fewks says the storm is being fueled by a strong low pressure system that's currently off the Pacific Coast of Washington.

Once it passes, the system will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure that is forecast to bring clearer skies and milder temperatures into the weekend ahead.

Until then, both Loebsack and Fewks are recommending that motorists either postpone their travel plans across the Cascades or utilize U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass and Interstate-90 over Snoqualmie Pass as an alternative to Stevens Pass.