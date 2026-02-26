Ellensburg Woman Arrested After Allegedly Aiming Laser-Sighted Handgun At Roommate

An Ellensburg woman is facing several charges after she allegedly aimed a firearm at one of her roommates late last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the Ellensburg Police Department says it happened on Feb. 19 at around 4 a.m. at a residence on East Kristen Avenue where officers responded to reports of the incident.

Investigators say 59-year-old Shellene Denise Smith pointed a 9mm handgun outfitted with a laser sight near the male victim's head from her bedroom as he was walking down a hallway inside the home.

A witness who said they were near the man when the incident occurred also reportedly told police that they saw the beam from the gun's laser sight reflecting off the walls of the hallway and a door across from Smith's bedroom.

Court documents indicate that when questioned, Smith told investigators she'd been using a laser pointer inside her bedroom and accidentally cast its beam into the hallway as her roommate was walking by.

Officers at the scene reportedly searched Smith's bedroom and located a 9mm handgun with a mounted laser sight.

Based on the discovery and other evidence, Smith was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police seized the firearm that was allegedly used during the incident, as well as another one that was found in Smith's possession, since she is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to have firearms.

Smith was scheduled to be arraigned in Kittitas County Superior Court on Thursday.