Stevens Pass Ski Resort is expected to remain closed all day Wednesday due to a power outage.

In a notice posted on its website, the resort said it does not anticipate reopening Wednesday and plans to provide another update later in the afternoon.

The cause of the outage has not been announced. The closure comes as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascade Mountains through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say up to 4 feet of snow could fall by that time, with wind gusts reaching 35 mph.