Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille has announced he is running for Douglas County Sheriff in the 2026 election.

Caille’s announcement follows Sheriff Kevin Morris’ decision to retire, which was made public on December 8. In addition to launching a campaign for the elected position, Caille said he plans to submit his name to the Douglas County Republican Central Committee for consideration to be appointed to the remainder of Morris’ unexpired term, which begins March 2, 2026.

Caille has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience and more than 29 years in emergency response. He currently serves as Douglas County undersheriff and is also the fire chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 5. “My commitment to Douglas County has always been rooted in service, integrity and accountability,” Caille said in a prepared statement. “This campaign is about continued leadership, ensuring stability today while building a stronger, safer tomorrow for our community.”

A fifth-generation Douglas County resident from Mansfield, Caille said his deep roots in the area have shaped his approach to public service. He emphasized protecting constitutional rights and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community as central priorities.

Caille said he has established working relationships with mayors and stakeholders throughout the county, as well as with regional law enforcement agencies. His campaign has been endorsed by Sheriff Kevin Morris, along with former Douglas County sheriffs Harvey Gjesdal and Daniel LaRoche.

If elected, Caille said his goals include strengthening emergency response systems, supporting first responders, protecting families across the county and ensuring justice is administered with both firmness and compassion.

The Douglas County sheriff’s race will be decided during the 2026 election cycle.