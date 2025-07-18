Cops and 1st Responders Throw Party at National Night Out in East Wenatchee
East Wenatchee Police Department is hosting National Night out on Friday, August 1st and nearly every local 1st responder agency in the area is participating.
National Night Out is a free, community gathering organized for families to meet local officers and first responders in a fun setting. There will be lot's of equipment and emergency apparatus from different agencies on display so kid's can get an up close look and ask questions about what they are seeing.
- Douglas and Chelan County Sheriff Offices
- Washington State Patrol
- Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
- Chelan County Jail Corrections
- RiverCom 911
- Ballard Ambulance
- Lifeline Ambulance
- Airlift Northwest
- Chelan-Douglas Health District
- the U.S. Military
Across the nation, neighbors are asked to observe National Night Out by locking their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, many communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
