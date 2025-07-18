Cops and 1st Responders Throw Party at National Night Out in East Wenatchee

East Wenatchee Police Dept/CANVA

East Wenatchee Police Department is hosting National Night out on Friday, August 1st  and nearly every local 1st responder agency in the area is participating.

National Night Out is a free, community gathering organized for families to meet local officers and first responders in a fun setting.  There will be lot's of equipment and emergency apparatus from different agencies on display so kid's can get an up close look and ask questions about what they are seeing.

 Attendees will be treated to free food, fun activities, giveaways for all ages.   New this   year, the Detective Dunk Tank and try out a simulator that officers use for training.
This is the 4th year the National Night Out will be held at Eastmont Community Park,  980 3rd St. NE in East Wenatchee from 6pm - 9pm.  Activities will be located near the Eastmont Aquatic Center.
Joining the host East Wenatchee Police Department will
  • Douglas and Chelan County Sheriff Offices
  • Washington State Patrol
  • Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
  • Chelan County Jail Corrections
  • RiverCom 911
  • Ballard Ambulance
  • Lifeline Ambulance
  • Airlift Northwest
  • Chelan-Douglas Health District
  • the U.S. Military
42nd Observance of National Night Out

Across the nation, neighbors are asked to observe National Night Out by locking their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, many communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

National Night Out Sponsors Image: EWPD
