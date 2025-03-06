Man Accused of Starting Feb. 3 Culvert Fire in Custody

The man accused of starting a fire under the Apple Capital Loop Trail is in custody.

Wenatchee Police Department detectives questioned and detained 51-year-old Timothy Whitney Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Police say Whitney confessed to starting the fire to keep warm near the mouth of the pipe. He denied igniting the flammable polyethylene pipe itself.

Authorities have not charged Whitney with a crime, but he resides in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Whitney is currently homeless.

The fire he allegedly started will cost the city more than $250,000 to repair the burned pipe running from Hawley streat beneath the trail. The fire produced heavy black smoke during the Feb. 3 fire. Repairs are urgent to prevent erosion of the hill nearby which supports the BNSF railway.