The Wenatchee Police Department is putting out another request for witnesses in the ongoing investigation into a fatal collision on November 21st, near the Easy Street round-a-bout.

Wenatchee Police Detective Steve Evitt is asking that anyone who was near the Wenatchee River Bridge at the time of the crash at approximately 7:01 PM on November 21st. to contact him.Evitt hopes witnesses come forward who have video footage of the collision, or knowledge of the events leading up to the crash and the vehicles that were racing through traffic before the fatal accident

Bentley Knight, a 12-year-old passenger in a vehicle that crashed head on with a pickup truck died at the scene, and another passenger, 14-year-old Erik Figueroa, sustained serious injuries. Figueroa and the 18-year-old driver were hospitalized in Seattle The other driver of the vehicle that was involved in the illegal street racing fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information or video footage of the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to contact:

Detective Stephen Evitt at 509-888-4254 or via email at sevitt@wenatcheewa.gov