Lake Wenatchee Man Arrested for Setting RV on Fire

Chelan County Sheriff's arrest a Lake Wenatchee man for setting his RV on fire and charging deputies with a hatchet.

Sheriff Mike Morrison says deputies responded to a report of a person in crisis at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of US Highway 2.

63-year-old Mark Germain allegedly called RiverCom advising he wanted to go to a hospital with an ambulance and only if deputies were there.

Deputies contacted Germain as he approached the door of his RV with a hammer and machete in hand, as he refused to come out and said he did not feel safe.

Police turned on their emergency lights to a patrol vehicle so Germain could see they were there to help him, and Germain refused to come out.

Deputies then observed Germain running towards their position with the machete in his hand. They told Germain to drop the machete and get on the ground and took him into custody.

Germain set fire to his RV before running towards the deputies. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue extinguished the blaze, while deputies evacuated citizens in the area due to the fire.

Germain faces charges of arson and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.