The Wenatchee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman last seen in Wenatchee in mid-January.

Police say Felita Prince was reported missing after she missed a recent appointment with her case manager and failed to attend group events, which is out of character for her.

Prince has a history of living transiently but secured housing in Wenatchee at the end of 2024 and has been receiving regular support services.

Police say her cellphone was left in her apartment. Prince has no known family or contacts outside the area, and may be unable to return on her own. She has previously lived in Bellingham and Spokane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wenatchee Police Department or call 911.